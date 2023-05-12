Home

CBSE Class 12 Results: No Merit List, No Division Awarded To Students By Board – Here’s Why

Instead, CBSE will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in individual subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: As the CBSE 12th board Results are declared, the candidates can check and download the digital copies of their results from cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the class 12 exams today, May 12, the result of which can be accessed on the website official website cbseresults.nic.in. However, the board has decided not to assign first, second, or third divisions to students in order to prevent unhealthy competition.

Instead, CBSE will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in individual subjects. This move by CBSE aims to encourage students to focus on their own learning and academic growth rather than competing for ranks and divisions.

“No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official said.

The pass percentage this year has fallen to 87.33 percent. Last year, 87.33 percent students had cleared the exam. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with 99.91 pass percentage.

To check their results, students need to use their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. To check their results in DigiLocker, CBSE has issued a six-digit security pin for activate their accounts.

How to Download CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Secondary School Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced’ under the Result tab.

A login page will pop up on the screen.

You will have to enter the required credentials for 12th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Click on the submit option.

Your CBSE 12th class result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and save it on your device.

You can also take a print out of CBSE 12th class marksheet. CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Region-Wise Pass Percentage Trivandrum– 99.91 per cent Bengaluru– 98.64 per cent Chennai– 97.40 per cent Delhi West– 93.24 per cent Chandigarh– 91.84 per cent Delhi East– 91.50 per cent Aimer– 89.27 per cent Pune– 87.28 per cent` Panchkula– 86.93 per cent Patna- 85.47 per cent Bhubaneshwar- 83.89 per cent Guwahati- 83.73 per cent Bhopal- 83.54 per cent Noida- 80.30 per cent Dehradun- 80.26 per cent Prayagraj- 78.05 per cent

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students on Twitter on their success in the CBSE Class XII examinations. He urged students who may not have met their expectations to not lose heart and continue working hard to chase their dreams. The Minister also highlighted the impressive performance of girl students, who have outshone boys in this year’s results as well.

He emphasized the importance of removing barriers to girls’ education in society. His message aims to inspire and encourage students to pursue their goals and aspirations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.