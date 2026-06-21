CBSE gives MAJOR update on Class 12 re-evaluation process; Check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets. "CBSE

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: June 21, 2026, 9:02 PM IST
CBSE gives MAJOR update on Class 12 re-evaluation process; Check details
CBSE released Class 12 re-evaluation results. File image/PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets. “CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes,” CBSE said in a post on X.

“The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” it said.

Read more: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Alternative ways to check Class 10 subject-wise marks once results are announced

Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website using their login credentials.

The declaration of revaluation results comes amid an anxious wait from students seeking revised scores for admission and other academic purposes. CBSE had earlier opened the window for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation after announcing the board results.

The board was recently embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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