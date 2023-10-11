Home

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years History Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024: Find below, the five-years History Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme and How To Download CBSE Sample Papers. Also check Subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf.

CBSE Class 12 History Five Years Sample Question Papers

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to conduct the annual Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams in India for the academic session 2023-24, next year. Students who are gearing up for their Board Examinations and are in Class 12, are eagerly interested in knowing all small and big details with respect to their subjects, the maximum focus being on the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023-24 PDF, the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Marking Scheme and the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023-24 Sample Question Papers. While the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023-24 has not been released yet, the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet can be checked on the CBSE official website- cbse.gov.in. If you are a Humanities student or are going to appear for the History exam, read further to know the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023-24 History Sample Question Papers, CBSE Class 12 History Five Years Sample Papers, CBSE Class 12 History Marking Scheme and CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Papers How To Download..

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Question Paper 2023-24: Marking Scheme

This paper is divided in FIVE sections. Section A- OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS, Section B- SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS, Section C- LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS, Section D- SOURCE BASED QUESTIONS and Section E- MAP BASED QUESTIONS. Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2023-24: Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam 2023-24 will have a maximum score of 80, and the CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam will be conducted over a three-hour duration.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Previous 5 Years History Sample Question Papers (SQPs)

CBSE Class 12 History Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. Candidates must adhere to all instructions provided on the Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and access the sample papers.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage. Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option. The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – / for all the latest updates and information.

