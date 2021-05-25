New Delhi: Around 300 students of class XII have sent a letter petition to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to hold physical conduct of examination amid the COVID19 pandemic. Students have asked the Supreme Court to direct the government to provide alternative assessment schemes for them. Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Decide On Class 12 Board Examination After Accessing Pandemic Situation

