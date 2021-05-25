CBSE Class 12 Students Submit Letter Petition to CJI, Ask to Quash Decision To Hold Physical Conduct Of Exams
Around 300 students of class XII have sent a letter petition to CJI NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to hold physical conduct of examination amid the COVID19 pandemic.
Published Date: May 25, 2021 7:18 PM IST
Updated Date: May 25, 2021 7:19 PM IST