CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: LOC Registration begins today on Pariksha Sangam | Details inside

The online registration window for the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 is officially live on the Pariksha Sangam portal, with schools given until July 8 to submit student lists.

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CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially commenced the online submission process for the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Effective today, June 30, schools must register eligible students via the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal on the official CBSE website. Regular students are not permitted to apply directly and must coordinate with their respective schools to ensure their names are submitted before the July 8 deadline. To facilitate a smooth process, CBSE has directed schools to proactively reach out to all eligible candidates so that no student misses this critical opportunity to improve their scores.

Board expected to release detailed date sheet and distribute admit cards soon

Following the submission deadline, the board is expected to release the detailed date sheet and distribute admit cards through the same institutional portal. This supplementary window serves as a vital second chance for students aiming to clear compartments or upgrade their performance without losing an academic year. Schools are urged to verify all candidate details thoroughly before final submission, as no extensions or corrections are typically permitted after the portal closes.

CIC asks CBSE to formulate SOP governing timelines for providing marks, answer sheets

In another update from CBSE, the Central Information Commission has recommended that the CBSE introduce a Standard Operating Procedure governing the timelines for providing the marks or answer sheets on the request of students.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 OUT at cbse.gov.in; Class 12th supplementary exams in July; know who can appear for improvement exam

The recommendation came while deciding an appeal by a Class 12 student who sought her assessment records used for preparing the 2021 board examination results after the examination was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by PTI news agency said.

The appellant alleged that errors in the assessment process caused her “mental agony and depression”, for which she had to undergo therapy.

Also read: CBSE class 12 results: Over 94000 students score more than 90 per cent; check scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang

Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi observed, “It is the dire need of today’s scenario that CBSE should introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the timelines for submission/providing the marks or answer sheet on the request of students.”

The Central Information Commission (CIC) further said, “This will be an effective step to avoid any unwarranted situations of this nature of hardship as faced by the Appellant in this matter, is likely to affect the young minds.”

(With inputs from agencies)