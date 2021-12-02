CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the exam of English Core paper for Class 12 students on Friday, December 3. The paper code is 301 and it will be held from 11.30 AM to 1 PM, as per the board’s schedule.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Board Acknowledges Error in Sociology Paper on 'Gujarat Violence', to Take Action Against Paper Setters

English Core paper is one of the major subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. Most of the students who have registered for the CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 will appear for this paper. Students are advised yo go through the instructions given by the board and their schools and follow them at the exam centre.

The CBSE exams this year are being conducted in MCQ format following major changes in the syllabus and exam pattern due to COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the students must be acquainted with the exam pattern by going through the official sample papers and marking scheme released by the CBSE. Here we have shared both for the convenience of candidates appearing in the exam tomorrow.

CBSE Class 12 Term Exam: English Core Question Paper Format

The question paper is supposed to have three sections — reading, writing and literature. The reading section will have a total of 18 questions out of which students have to attempt 14 questions. The writing section will have 12 questions out of which students have to attempt 10 questions. The literature section will have a total of 30 questions and students have to attempt 26 questions in total.

There will be no negative marking. Students will be given 90 minutes of time to attempt the entire paper.

CBSE class 12 English core sample paper 2021-22

CBSE class 12 English core marking scheme 2021-22