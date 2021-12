CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on Wednesday successfully conducted Class 12 Business Studies exam. The exam began at 11:30 AM and ended at 1:00 PM across the various examination centres. Meanwhile, Times Now has shared the answer key for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2021 prepared by experts. Students can refer to it and calculate their marks accordingly.Also Read - Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Only 3 Days Left to Apply For These Group C Posts. Apply Now on rrcer.com | Check Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Answer Key 2021: QP Code 066/2/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 B 16 D 31 B 46 A 2 C 17 D 32 A 47 B 3 B 18 B 33 C 48 C 4 C 19 A 34 C 49 C 5 D 20 B 35 B 50 B 6 B 21 C 36 B 51 C 7 A 22 C 37 A 52 C 8 C 23 D 38 A 53 C 9 C 24 C 39 B 54 D 10 B 25 C 40 B 55 B 11 A 26 A 41 A 56 B 12 C 27 B 42 B 57 D 13 A 28 B 43 A 58 C 14 C 29 C 44 D 59 C 15 B 30 C 45 C 60 B

(Source: Times Now)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Answer Key 2021: QP Code 066/1/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 c 16 c 31 b 46 b 2 b 17 d 32 b 47 d 3 d 18 a 33 b 48 c 4 c 19 b 34 a 49 b 5 b 20 b 35 d 50 c 6 a 21 d 36 c 51 b 7 b 22 a 37 d 52 c 8 d 23 c 38 c 53 d 9 b 24 d 39 c 54 a 10 b 25 b 40 c 55 b 11 d 26 a 41 c 56 d 12 b 27 c 42 d 57 c 13 c 28 c 43 d 58 b 14 d 29 c 44 a 59 a 15 d 30 b 45 c 60 d

The Class 12 Business Studies Term 1 exam was held in MCQ format. It had a total of 60 questions. Students were required to attempt only 50 questions for a total of 40 marks.