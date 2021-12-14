New Delhi: A day after CBSE dropped the controversial comprehension passage and the accompanying questions from the Class-10 English exam, fake audio started circulating on social media claiming that class 12 accountancy students will be given grace marks due to an error in the question paper. In the purported audio message, a CBSE official can be heard saying, “Don’t worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks up to six to the students”.Also Read - CBSE Questions Under Scanner: Here's Who Sets The Paper And What is Its Process | Explained

Now, CBSE has issued a statement saying that content in the audio is ‘baseless and false’. “It has been brought to the notice of the board that fake reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of Controller of Examination, CBSE is being circulated claiming that due to an error in class 12 accountancy term-1 paper held on December 13 up to 06 grace marks will be given,” the board said in an official statement.

“The contents in news reports published are totally baseless and false. None of the reporters has spoken to the Controller of Examination, CBSE in this regard and the board has not taken any such decision. CBSE, therefore, warns the public not to fall prey to such unverified news in their own interest,” it added.

The development comes a day after CBSE decided to award full marks to all students for accompanying questions of a comprehension passage which was dropped following outrage over the board allegedly supporting gender stereotyping and regressive norms.

In Class 10 English examination conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences such as “emancipation of women destroyed the parents’ authority over the children” and “it was only by accepting her husband’s way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones”, among others. Excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media platforms with users calling out the board for supporting “misogynistic” and “regressive opinions” and the hashtag “#CBSEinsultswomen” trending on Twitter.

After facing flak, the board also announced setting up of an expert committee to strengthen and review its question paper setting process to avoid such occurrences in the future.