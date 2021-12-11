CBSE Class 12 Psychology Paper Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th Term 1 Psychology exam on Saturday, December 11. The students and teachers reviewed the Psychology paper as standard and scoring, reported NDTV Education. “Psychology paper was a good and balanced paper. The difficulty level for the entire paper was average. However, two-three questions from assertion and reasoning were slightly confusing for the students. Overall, students were well-prepared and the paper was from the syllabus so we are expecting our students to get a good score,” Anil Kumar Choubey, PGT Psychology, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr was quoted as saying by NDTV Education.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Answer Key 2021 Released by Experts: Here's How Students Can Check Answers, Verify Response

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School reviewed the paper as easy. "The 12th Psychology paper was standard, scoring, and questions followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers." However, Malti Naidu, teacher, Jain International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru seemed to differ a bit. "Today's 12th standard Psychology paper was on the whole a challenging paper, especially assertion and reasoning questions," Naidu said.

Seema Gohri, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya was quoted as saying by the news website that the Class 12 Psychology paper was scoring and balanced. "Apart from the assertion based questions, the overall paper was easy and scoring. The reasoning questions required a high order thinking and a bit confusing. Overall, the paper was balanced, with equal weightage provided to each section," she said.

The board will release the Class 12 Psychology paper answer key once the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For further details on CBSE Board Exams 2021-22, please visit the official website – cbse.nic.in.