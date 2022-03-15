CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Days after CBSE Class 10 Results were declared, all eyes are now on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon release the CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Results 2021-2022 . According to the media reports, the CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Result may be declared by this week. It is likely that the CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 may be declared on CBSE’s official website cbseresult.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Exam: Board Evaluates OMRs of Odia Class X With Correct Answer Key Approved by Expert Committee

Earlier, CBSE had shared the marksheet of CBSE Class 10 Result 2021-2022 with the schools. The CBSE has not yet made an official announcement on when the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021-2022 will be announced. However, students must note that they can download the CBSE Class 12th Term 1 result marksheet on digilocker.gov.in after the board announces the result and uploads the scorecard online.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 – All details

Board name – Central Board of Secondary Education

Exam name – CBSE 12th exam 2022 term 1

Result mode – Online

Official website – cbse.gov.in

Result website – cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check CBSE Class 12 Result online