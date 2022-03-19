CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 in offline mode. As the results have been shared with the schools, the students will now have to collect their respective marksheet from their schools. At present, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result is not available on cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - When Will CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results be Declared? Stressful Students Urge Board to Announce Results Online Soon

The students should note that the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 will be available with the schools. The CBSE had last week declared the results for Class 10 examinations in offline mode. Also Read - ICAI CA May Exam Dates 2022: ICAI Revises Dates for CA Foundation Exam | Details Here

Check Live Updates here: