CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 in offline mode. As the results have been shared with the schools, the students will now have to collect their respective marksheet from their schools. At present, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result is not available on cbseresults.nic.in.
The students should note that the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 will be available with the schools. The CBSE had last week declared the results for Class 10 examinations in offline mode.
- Notably, the CBSE had last year said that that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year for the CBSE students.
- Nearly 36 lakh students appeared for the CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 board exams that were held in November-December. The term 2 board exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will have to answer both objective and subjective type questions.
- The CBSE has mailed the Class 12 Term 1 result to the registered mail ids of the schools. Schools would now process the result and share the same with the students in some time.
- The CBSE had earlier said for the final result, the internal marks of the students would also be added along with the Term 2 marks.