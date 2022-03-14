CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 12 soon. Though the board is yet to announce the official result date and time, specualtions are rife that the CBSE might declare the scores for Class 12 on Monday, March 14. Like Class 12, the board would not be releasing the result online on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, rather it would send marksheets to the schools. Earlier on March 11, the CBSE had declared the class 10th result. “Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools”, the board had tweeted on Twitter.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Soon At cbseresults.nic.in. Details Here

