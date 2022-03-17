CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for class 12 term 1 result 2022 after Holi. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, speculations are rife that the results will be declared this week. Once declared, students can check their scores with their schools. Candidates must note that the board would not be releasing the result online on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, rather it would send marksheets to the schools.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: When Will Board Release Class 10, 12 Scores? Official Replies

Earlier on March 11, the CBSE had declared the class 10th result. "Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools", the board had tweeted.

4 BIG Updates For Students

No Pass, Fail, or Compartment Grade: Candidates will be allowed to appear for term 2 exams as no student will be failed on the basis of the class 12 term 1 exam. The board will share theory marks with the schools. Later schools will add the internal assessment marks to it and announce the results.

Chance to Improve Performance: If a candidate scores low marks in term 1 results, they will have chance to improve their performance with term 2 exams.

Low Failure Rates: Speaking to news agency PTI, CBSE controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that ffailure rates will be lower and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate on their schoolwork.

Raise Objections Online: Once the results are declared, the board will allow students to raise objections online at cbse.nic.in. Class 10 students can raise objections till March 26. A similar procedure is likely to be followed for class 12 as well.