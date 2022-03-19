CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released CBSE Class 12 Term results 2021. The CBSE in a statement said it has made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools. As internal assessment and practical scores were already available with the schools, the CBSE said it has communicated only the scores of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Declared: Here's How Students Can Get Their Marksheet | Check Details

Soon after declaring the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021, the CBSE opened the grievance redressal window for the students and said they can send their disputes to their school and schools can send the combined dispute to the board. The CBSE further added that the online dispute redressal mechanism facility will be available till March 31, however, disputes will be decided along with the verification schedule after the declaration of the term 2 results.

For mark sheets and pass certificates, the CBSE said it will be made available to the students only after the end of term 2 exams. However, the performance of individual students will not be available on the website — cbseresults.nic.in or at cbse.gov.in.

“Being Term – I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” the CBSE said.

Earlier, the CBSE had said that the result of Class 12 will be declared only after Term 2 examinations wherein the candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category.