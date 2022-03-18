CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the result of class 12 term 1 examinations 2021 by this week. However, there is no official announcement on the same as yet. Once CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 is announced, the students can check scores on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE News And Updates: Class 12 Result Releasing Soon

However, irked by the delay in declaring the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021, some of the stressed students took to Twitter and urged the board to announce the results online soon. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results Declared But Not Available at Official Website: Anxious Students Express Resentment on Twitter

On Twitter, one CBSE student wrote that the CBSE board should inform the exact date for the results. “We gave our term one exam in December, and still we have not got our class 12 term one results. Please inform us when CBSE will really release the result,” he tweeted. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Board Opens Window For Students To Raise Grievances Till March 26

Another class 12 CBSE student tweeted to the board asking to declare the results. “Dear CBSE team, I just want to know when our term one results will be declared? Why is there so much delay in that? I gave the exam in December, and now I am writing this in March, almost 3 months later,” he wrote.

Tagging the board in a tweet, another student wrote, “CBSE has taken the Examination of Term one of only 40 marks and, yet the results of Class 12th have not been declared. What to say about this?”

Check what students said on Twitter:

12 ka result kbb aayega 😤🥺 … please declare it online … because class 10 th k result school wale bta nhi rhe … Kya tumhare school walo ne 10th ka result bta diya ?? kaise aayeya result ?? #CBSEResults @cbseindia29 #CBSEResult — 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕤𝕚𝕞𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕛𝕠𝕥 🄿🄰🄽🄳🄷🄴🅁 (@g_j_pandher_003) March 12, 2022

cbse announced term 2 datesheet and I'm still waking up every morning to read "term 1 results for class 12 to be out at 2pm today" bro- 💀 — nikalya (@NikalyaAnand) March 11, 2022

The most difficult part of being a class 12 student this session is :-

1. We have uncertain future due to the erratic and obnoxious education system.

2. Government leaders are more interested in elections, rather than us. fcked. — Sanjiv Kumar (@SanjivK88040021) March 18, 2022

@cbseindia29 cbse ita a humble request.Please give class 12 term1scorecard before moday. So that we start term 2 preparation according to that.Please dont do unjustice with us and please give class 12 scorecard.We are very tense.We want to see our marks @cbseindia29 @PIBHRD — shnaya singh (@kh49980282) March 18, 2022

The students must note that CBSE on march 11 released the class 10 term 1 result in offline mode and the marksheets were shared with schools over email.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Scorecard Details

Candidate’s name

School name

Roll number

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject

Total marks secured and total maximum marks for all the subjects

Other information.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result: Here’s How To Download Marksheet