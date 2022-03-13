CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education on March 11 announced the results of CBSE Class 10th result. This year, the class 10 results were not announced on the official website of CBSE rather the marksheets were sent to the respective schools. Now, CBSE board result 2022 Class 12 for term 1 is expected to be released in a few days. According to the media reports, the board is expected to announce the results soon. The final CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be made available via the official CBSE board website, cbsresult.nic.in 2022 term 1.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Board Opens Window For Students To Raise Grievances Till March 26

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. To recall, the CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Soon At cbseresults.nic.in. Details Here

LIVE UPDATES

CBSE Class 12 result 2022 – Highlights

Board name – Central Board of Secondary Education

Exam name – CBSE 12th exam 2022 term 1

Result mode – Online

Official website – cbse.gov.in

Result website – cbseresults.nic.in