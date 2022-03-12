CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE results for Term 1 board exams for Class 12 on their official website soon. Although there has been no official announcement yet, the board had earlier stated that the class 12 Term 1 results are expected by Saturday. “The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon,” an official said.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result DECLARED: Where To Get Marksheet, Check Scoreboard, Other FAQs Here | LIVE

Whenever the results are declared, students can check them through the CBSE’s website cbse.gov.in, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS. CBSE 12th Result for Term 1 is likely to be released in a way similar to CBSE 10th Result 2022. Hence, there is a likelihood that class 12 term 1 result will not be released on cbseresults.nic.in, but more would be known later. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-2 Board Exams To Be Held From April 26. Check Details

CBSE result 2022 Important date

Particulars Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Will Not Be Declared Today, Confirms CBSE Official Dates CBSE 12th Term 1 exam date December 1 to December 22, 2021 CBSE Class 10 result date March 11, 2022 CBSE Class 12 result date for term 1 March 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Class 12 Re-evaluation & Compartment exam date

When the cbse announces the class 12 term 1 result, the examination board will also announce the dates for revaluation. However, compartment exam details for term 1 will not be announced until after the term 2 examinations in April 2022.

Following the release of the final CBSE result 2022, students who failed the compartment exam will be able to reappear for the compartment exam.

In the case of revaluation, students who are not satisfied with their marks in the exam can fill in a form and pay a fee of Rs 500 per subject. After releasing the results, students will have 5-6 days to submit their revaluation forms.

Here’s how you can check CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results, 2022 online

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website — cbse.gov.in Students will find the link of ‘results’ on the home page of the website — click on that Now click on class 12 results This will direct the student to a new page Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Students are reminded that only the results in the Term 1 MCQ that were conducted in November-December have been released. The Final result would be released by the board on the official website after Term 2 examination. It must be noted that CBSE Term 2 Exam Date has been announced. The Term 2 exams for class 10th, 12th would begin from April 26, 2022.