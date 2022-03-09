CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021-22 LIVE: Speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 12 term 1 result 2021-22 on Wednesday. “The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon,” an official from the CBSE controller office told a leading education portal. Speaking to NDTV 360, a CBSE official had informed that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, followed by class 10 scores, possibly by the end of this week. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now as the board is yet to make an official statement regarding term 1 result date and time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to India.com or they can keep an eye on the official website cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding class 10 and 12 results 2021-22.

How To Check CBSE Term 1 Results 2022

Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Now, click on the Result tab.

Select – CBSE 10th term 1 result or CBSE 12th term 1 result, as per the class.

A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Enter roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.

Now, click on the submit tab.

CBSE 10th or 12th result for term 1 will appear on the screen

