CBSE Class 12 Term-I Exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is presently conducting Boards Examination 2022 for class 10 and 12 in two terms i.e. Term-I an Term-II. The examination is in multiple choice question or MCQ format and students are required to fill optically marked response or OMR sheets. The OMR sheets are evaluated on the same date based on answer key shared by the board after the end of the exam. In the notice shared by the board, CBSE has asked Centre Superintendents to ensure that all the students appearing in the examination are inside the examination centre latest by the entry time i.e. 10:45 a.m. and if a student reaches late he/she should be frisked properly.

CBSE Exam 2021: Important Update Regarding OMR Answer Sheets

Schools will be sent password mails first by the CBSE. The operation code will be sent at 10:45 a.m. Centre Superintendent will ensure that all the students appearing in the examination are inside the examination centre latest by the entry time i.e. 10:45 a.m. In case, any students is reaching late to the examination centre, she/he should be frisked properly. First of all, schools should ensure that question paper should be printed within the stipulated period and accordingly, they should make the arrangement of equipment required for printing. In case, there is any delay in the start of the examination, the students should be given additional time equal to the lost time The practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre is being stopped from 16/12/2021 onwards. All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sigh on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also. Once OMRs are packed an sealed the same will be dispatched to the concerned Regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice

Meanwhile, the board on Wednesday conducted Class 12 Economics exam. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Economics paper was held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams was multiple-choice questions.

CBSE Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Begins

The CBSE also started the registration process of students for classes 9, 11 for session 2021-2022. The CBSE had earlier said that the affiliated schools who want to register their students for the Class 9, 11 sessions can do it on official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. However, the schools will have to update their data on OASIS before proceeding with the registration of students.

It must be noted that the students who are going to appear for the Class 10 or 12 board examination in the 2022-23 session need to do the registration from today itself. The affiliated schools will have to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on registration portal, it cannot be changed.