Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Toppers List 2023: CBSE Class 12th Result Declared; Complete CBSE Class 12 Toppers List Here

CBSE Class 12 Toppers List 2023: CBSE Class 12th Result Declared; Complete CBSE Class 12 Toppers List Here

Thiruvantapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. The students from this region have performed exceptionally well, and their efforts are highly commendable.

CBSE Class 12 Toppers List 2023: CBSE Class 12th Result Declared; Complete CBSE Class 12 Toppers List Here

CBSE Class 12 Toppers List 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the class 12th boards examinations on its official website on May 12. Students who have been eagerly awaiting their results can now access and download their CBSE 12th results for the year 2023. The official websites where the results can be obtained are cbseresult.nic.in and results.cbse.in.

Students have to enter their roll number, School number, Date of Birth and Admit card details to check their scorecards. As per the data shared by CBSE, 87.33 per cent of the total students have cleared the class 12 exams this year.

You may like to read

Thiruvantapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. The students from this region have performed exceptionally well, and their efforts are highly commendable.

CBSE 12th Results 2023: List of Websites to Check

Let’s take a look at the list of websites to check 12th exam result: cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

How to Download CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Secondary School Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced’ under the Result tab.

A login page will pop up on the screen.

You will have to enter the required credentials for 12th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Click on the submit option.

Your CBSE 12th class result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and save it on your device.

You can also take a print out of CBSE 12th class marksheet. Girls outshines boys 6.01% As per the data shared by CBSE, 87.33 per cent of the total students have cleared the class 12 exams this year. The pass percentage has witnessed a decline of over 5 per cent from the previous year’s 92.71. 90.68 girls have cleared the exams, while 84.67 % boys have cleared the class 12 exams this year. Girls have done better than boys by 6.01%. CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Merit certificates to students who scored highest marks CBSE has decided not to publish a merit list for Class 12 board exam results to prevent unhealthy competition among students. Additionally, the board has decided not to award first, second, or third divisions. Instead, CBSE will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in individual subjects. This move by CBSE aims to encourage students to focus on their own learning and academic growth rather than competing for ranks and divisions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.