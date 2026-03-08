CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: 3.8 million-packet DoS attack on website thwarted; 56,000 applications received till June 3

The CBSE fee for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies of answer books is Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at Rs 25 per question.

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CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: 3.8 million-packet DoS attack on website thwarted; 56,000 applications received till June 3(Photo Credit: IANS)

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The CBSE portal for verification of issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open till June 6 (midnight). Earlier on Wednesday, the board stated that it successfully thwarted a 3.8 million-packet denial-of-service (DoS) attack on its website, while over 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation were received till 9:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12Re-evaluation 2026: Over 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation were received till 9:30 pm on June 3

Sharing a post on X, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) stated, “CBSE Verification & Re-evaluation Portal update: The portal has accepted more than 56000 applications for verification and re-evaluation as of 9: 30PM today.”

“This afternoon a 3.8 Million packet Denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted. Our technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster and more seamless experience for students,” the board further wrote.

CBSE Verification & Re-evaluation Portal update: The portal has accepted more than 56000 applications for verification and re-evaluation as of 9: 30PM today. This afternoon a 3.8 Million packet Denial of service attack on the website was successfully thwarted. Our technical… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the payment gateways of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the verification and re-evaluation portal, the CBSE said, adding that students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process.

Also Read: Who is Sarthak Sidhant, the 17-year-old whistleblower who pointed out anomalies in CBSE’s OSM system, hails from…

SBI shares big update on its payment gateway

In a post on X, the SBI said that its payment gateway with the CBSE has till now processed more than 40,000 payments successfully. “Payments can be made using any bank account through UPI, Debit Card or Internet Banking, as well as through credit cards issued by any bank. In case of any payment-related grievances, the following Phone number can be contacted: 022-65361671,” the State Bank of India stated.

“Indian Bank is pleased to inform that the bank has successfully implemented a payment gateway solution for students of CBSE for making payments securely through UPI, internet banking, debit cards and credit cards of all banks. Over 5,000 customers having bank accounts with different banks have utilised our payment gateway to remit the fee so far,” the Indian Bank said.

In a post, Canara Bank said, “It is a pleasure for Canara Bank that our payment gateway services have been extended to CBSE for the benefit of students, enabling payments in a secured manner through UPI, credit & debit cards and internet banking supporting customers of all banks. Over 4,000 customers spanning different banks have utilised our payment gateway to deposit the fee so far.”

Bank of Baroda said it has enabled a secure and seamless payment gateway facility for CBSE students. “Students can conveniently make payments through UPI, debit cards, credit cards and internet banking. The facility is available to customers across banks. More than 7,500 transactions have been successfully processed through the bank’s payment gateway so far,” Bank of Baroda said. “Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments,” the CBSE said. “Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information,” the board added.

The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29. The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the on-screen marking (OSM) system used by the CBSE for its Class 12 board exams. The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to close in just 3 days; Check fee structure, mode of payment, key guidelines

When will CBSE close the portal?

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their Class 12 board exam evaluation. According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

“The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of answer books and re-evaluation of answers was made live on June 2. Students can avail the facility if they are not satisfied with the evaluation,” the CBSE said. The portal will remain open until June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students may apply online for resolution of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of answer book, including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps/graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer book, or evaluation against a different set.

Fee Structure: