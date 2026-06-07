CBSE Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application 2026: Last date to apply is today; step-by-step guide

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Amid a row over the OSM system in the Class 12 exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will close the applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets today, June 7, 2026. Candidates can submit applications by visiting the official website of the board at https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.
It is to be noted that many students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE’s post-result services portal launched on June 2. Earlier, the previous deadline was June 6 (midnight). However, as per the notice, the revised deadline is June 7 (midnight).
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Aadhaar verification has been included for security reasons. For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent’s, relatives or guardian’s Adhaar details may be used. In this case, the Adhaar name, date of birth, and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used.
“By providing your Aadhar card information in the login page and signing in you agree that you hereby voluntarily provide your Aadhaar number and demographic details and consent to CBSE to use these details for Aadhaar-based demographic verification. You have been informed that your Aadhaar details will be used only for identity verification/KYC, and that UIDAI may share your demographic information with CBSE for this purpose,”CBSE stated.
The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system.
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Students are advised to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly. All other terms and conditions notified earlier shall remain unchanged.
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