CBSE Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application 2026: Last date to apply is today; step-by-step guide

CBSE Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application 2026: The previous deadline was June 6 (midnight). However, as per the notice, the revised deadline is June 7 (midnight).

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CBSE Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application 2026: Last date to apply is today; step-by-step guide(Photo Credit: IANS)

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Amid a row over the OSM system in the Class 12 exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will close the applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets today, June 7, 2026. Candidates can submit applications by visiting the official website of the board at https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

It is to be noted that many students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE’s post-result services portal launched on June 2. Earlier, the previous deadline was June 6 (midnight). However, as per the notice, the revised deadline is June 7 (midnight).

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026: How to check CBSE 10th subject-wise scores on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker and UMANG when declared?

Aadhaar verification has been included for security reasons. For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent’s, relatives or guardian’s Adhaar details may be used. In this case, the Adhaar name, date of birth, and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used.

Provide Aadhar card information in the login page

“By providing your Aadhar card information in the login page and signing in you agree that you hereby voluntarily provide your Aadhaar number and demographic details and consent to CBSE to use these details for Aadhaar-based demographic verification. You have been informed that your Aadhaar details will be used only for identity verification/KYC, and that UIDAI may share your demographic information with CBSE for this purpose,”CBSE stated.

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee refutes claims of data breach and privacy violation affecting JEE Advanced aspirants, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation 2026: How to apply?

Visit the official website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

Once logged in, as per their choice they can select the facility or facilities they desire to apply for.

Students should note that they will be required to input their Aadhar number for login in to the portal.

Please note that the entire process for submission of requests and payment of the prescribed fee is completely online

Students are advised to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly. All other terms and conditions notified earlier shall remain unchanged.