CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Class 12th Students of CBSE, CISCE boards are waiting for a final decision on whether the exams will be conducted on not. They have been reeling under uncertainty with hopes that the education ministry will soon take a decision in their favour and cancel the pending Class 12 exams. If reports are to believed, CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 12th theory exams is likely to be released on June 1, 2021. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021 LATEST UPDATE: Marking Scheme, Tentative Result Date Announced For Class 10 Students. Details Here

Meanwhile, various state boards have announced the decision on holding Class 12 exams. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned decision by few state boards below:

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced Class 12 board examination will be held in the last week of July amid COVID-19 protocol. The exams will be conducted for compulsory subjects at home centres.

Telangana: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced postponement of practical examinations for second-year intermediate students until further notice. The TS Inter practical exams were slated to be held from May 29 to June 7. The matter will be reviewed in the first week of June and a revised schedule for TS Inter practical exams is likely to be announced thereafter. Theory exams are likely to be held in July and September. The exams will be conducted for all subjects with time duration reduced to 90 minutes.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra board is yet to take a decision on Class 12 board exam 2021. The board will review the situation in June and decide accordingly. The SSC exams were cancelled earlier this year in wake of the pandemic.

Gujarat: Class 12 exams will be held July 1 onwards. In case a student can’t appear for the exam, they can give a re-exam after 25 days.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) on Thursday said it will not cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams. State Education Minister and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that the Rajasthan Education Board is looking for a window to hold Class 10 and 12 board examination as soon as the Covid graph flattens in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government had postponed the Class 12 board examinations earlier this month after the High Court had asked it to reconsider its decision to hold the board exams.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided to hold class 12 board exams from June 1 to June 5.