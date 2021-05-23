CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday gave a glimpse into the high-level meeting called by the Centre to discuss the conduct of the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board exams, and entrance examinations for JEE Main and NEET 2021. The meeting–chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh– began at 11:30 AM and concluded at around 2 PM today. Also Read - Key Meet on CBSE Class 12 Boards Ends, All States Except Delhi Agree to Conduct Exams, Say Reports; Final Decision Awaited | LIVE

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that he demanded vaccination for the students studying in Class 12 before they sit for their exams. “Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake and failure, ” the Delhi Deputy CM tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia said that the Centre should focus on vaccinating Class 12 students and teachers across the country. “The central government’s priority should be vaccination. The central government should either talk to Pfizer and arrange vaccines for 1.4 crore students and almost the same number of teachers across the country,” he added.

“If the young-aged vaccine can be given to 17.5-year-olds following the advice of health experts, then Covishield and Covaxin, available in the country, should first be applied to all children of 12th and all teachers,” he added.

केंद्र सरकार के साथ मीटिंग में आज माँग रखी कि परीक्षा से पहले 12वीं के सभी बच्चों के लिए वैक्सीन की व्यवस्था करें। बच्चों की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ कर परीक्षा का आयोजन करवाने की ज़िद बहुत बड़ी गलती और नासमझी साबित होगी। #पहले_वैक्सीन_सुरक्षा____फिर_परीक्षा — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 23, 2021

A high-level virtual meeting was convened today with all the States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses (NEET, JEE Main). The meeting has concuded, and students can expect a big announcement on the conduct of CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 soon. Stay tuned to india.com for the latest updates on Class 12th board exams 2021.