CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024 Not Postponed Due to Farmer’s Protest; Board Debunks Viral Fake Notice

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday debunked the viral notice claiming that the CBSE Class 12th board examination has been postponed due to farmer's protes

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday debunked the viral notice claiming that the CBSE Class 12th board examination has been postponed due to farmer’s protests. According to the fake circular, CBSE has decided to postpone the dates of examination centre.”It has come to notice of the board that because of Farmer’s Protest, there are problem faced out by the board, they are unable to appear in the schools so as per the Government guidelines Board Exams of class XII has been postponed, as soon as you will be informed with new dates,” reads the fake circular.

Sharing a post on X, CBSE wrote,” Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision.”

#CBSE FACT CHECK!

Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/30CKR3VffO — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 16, 2024

NOTE: The CBSE notification(given below) is fake and should not be taken as the board’s statement. Check the CBSE fake notice here.

On Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education commenced the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations. Amid the ongoing protest by farmers and demands for the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) laws and other agricultural reforms, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with central trade unions have collectively called for a nationwide strike labelled ‘Bharat Bandh,’ scheduled on Friday, February 16, 2024. As per the protesting farmers, the Center promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. Referred as Gramin or Grameen Bharat Bandh, the strike is scheduled to start from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM as the farmers will join in massive chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. The strike was likely to disrupt roads and transportation, possibly leading to traffic jams.

So, on Wednesday, CBSE released a notification wherein the board issued an advisory for the students appearing in the board exams in view of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, advising them to leave their homes early to arrive at the examination centres in time. Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the national capital in view of the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march. In Delhi, more than 5.8 lakh students will take the exams at 877 centres. “As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres on or before 10 am,” CBSE in an official notice said. Furthermore, it cited the current situation in Delhi and said it is expected that there will be traffic issues that might cause a delay in reaching the examination centres.

