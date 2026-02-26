Home

Education

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Geography Paper today; paper pattern, students reaction, exam day guidelines

live

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Geography Paper today; paper pattern, student’s reaction, exam day guidelines

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12th Geography Board Exams 2025 today, February 26, 2026.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12th Geography Board Exams 2025 today, February 26, 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Geography Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.