CBSE class 12 result date 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results for class 12 board exams on July 31, 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 result date was released during a hearing in the Supreme Court today. Attorney General for India KK Venugopal, appearing for CBSE informed the Supreme Court of the result date and evaluation criteria.

CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria 2021:

CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class 12 final results will be decided on the basis of performance in:

Class 10 (30% weightage)

Class 11 (30% weightage) &

Class 12 (40% weightage)

How marks will be calculated:

The CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

The marks for CBSE class 12 results 2021 will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam and 40 per cent weightage will be given.

The CBSE said while 30 per cent marks will be based on Class 11 final exam, 30 per cent marks based on best-of-three Class 10 marks will also be included while making the assessment.

The marks of practical/internal assessment etc. of Class 12 will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

What students can do if they are not satisfied with results:

AG KK Venugopal told Supreme Court that students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as COVID situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

He also said that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students as far as the awarding of final marks for class 12 is concerned.

He further submitted to Court that each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.

Board exams to remain cancelled:

The court said that it is also rejected arguments of some of the petitioners that there shall be roll back of the decision to cancel Board exams.

The SC bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation. CISCE is expected to announce the results by July 20.