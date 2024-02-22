Home

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the English Elective, English Elective CBSE(Functional English), and English Core for the senior school certificate examination today, February 22, 2024. The CBSE class 12th English examination will be held between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Check exam day guidelines, reporting time, traffic advisory, and other details here.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: Check Guidelines, Reporting Time, Traffic Advisory

Students are advised to be at their examination center at least half an hour before the exam begins. This provides ample time for certain pre-exam procedures, including admit card verification and seating arrangements. Students must have their CBSE admit card with them when they come to the exam center. Not having the admit card might prevent them from taking the examination. So, it is mandatory to carry the CBSE admit card. Students must bring essentials such as pens, pencils, erasers, and rulers. Requesting these items during the examination from others can result in avoidable disturbances. CBSE has a defined dress code for those taking the exams. It’s wise to follow the dress code to prevent any discomfort on the exam day. Bringing any electronic devices to the exam hall, including mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators, is strictly not allowed for students. Following these guidelines facilitates seamless exam conduct, mitigating any potential confusion or interruption.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Traffic Advisory

Due to the deployment of picket/checking at Jheel Khurd Border, Mandi Border, Aaya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund and Kami Singh shooting range, traffic will be affected. Inbound and Outbound traffic from to Haryana is being routed through Zero Palla, Singhu School Toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad and Lampur. However, traffic at these borders remain heavy throughout the day. Vehicles are being allowed after due checking. NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been completely closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44-Sonipat/Panipat are also affected but open for general public. 02 lanes of NH-9. and 02 lane of NH-24 at Gazipur Border are open for general public. Similarly, 02 lanes of DND are also open for commuters. However, there is slow traffic movement, as such commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches specially during peak hours. Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border/Maharajpur Border may use divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar Ghaziabad – Hapur Road GT Road Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 KM) Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 км)- Rai Cut and reach NH-44 Total 69 KM. Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Loni Border may use/divert to Inderpuri Loni Puja Pavi Panchlok -Mandola Musoorie-Khekra (29 KM) left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)-Rai cut (NH-44) Total 43 KM. Vehicular traffic going going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway (6 KM) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (14 KM) Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 39 KM. Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border straight to Tronica City Marg Tronica City take left turn Delhi Dehradun Expressway (7 KM) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (10 KM) – left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 36 KM

