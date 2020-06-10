New Delhi: A group of parents has approached the Supreme Court against the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to conduct the pending board exams of Class 12th, Times of India reported. Also Read - Schools Likely to Reopen in July For Senior Classes With 30% Attendance

Further, they have appealed to the court that the board be ordered to award students marks based on their performance in their internal assessment.

They have reasoned that students would be at a greater risk of contracting the virus if they come out to give the examinations. Notably, the CBSE will conduct the pending exams July 1 onwards at 15,000 centres across the country.

According to the Times of India report, the petition cited many educational institutions such as Delhi University, IITs etc that are not conducting exams to protect students from being exposed to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, children with special needs availing facility of scribe can choose not to appear for pending class 10 and 12 board exams as it will be difficult to comply with social distancing norms and their result will be declared as per an alternative assessment scheme, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said few days ago.

The board grants several exemptions to children with special needs in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.