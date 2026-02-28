By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2026: Students find Chemistry paper moderate; check teacher’s analysis
CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education concluded the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exams 2026 today, February 28, 2026. The CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. Students found the paper to be moderate
According to the Principal, Dr. Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Today’s Chemistry examination was perceived as easy to moderate. The paper was NCERT-based and had numerous questions directly from NCERT textbooks. Though NCERT-based, the paper required an in depth study of the textbook and practice of questions to ensure accuracy in the answers. Overall, the paper maintained a balanced composition with direct questions, competency based questions and concept oriented question.
