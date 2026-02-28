Home

Education

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2026: Students find Chemistry paper moderate; check teachers analysis

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2026: Students find Chemistry paper moderate; check teacher’s analysis

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education concluded the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exams 2026 today, February 28, 2026. The CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Exa

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026: Board releases major instructions for Class 10 Science, Social Science question paper; Details inside

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education concluded the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Board Exams 2026 today, February 28, 2026. The CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. Students found the paper to be moderate

According to the Principal, Dr. Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Today’s Chemistry examination was perceived as easy to moderate. The paper was NCERT-based and had numerous questions directly from NCERT textbooks. Though NCERT-based, the paper required an in depth study of the textbook and practice of questions to ensure accuracy in the answers. Overall, the paper maintained a balanced composition with direct questions, competency based questions and concept oriented question.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.