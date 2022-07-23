CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the CBSE Compartment 2022 Exam Date. The board will begin the compartment exams for Class 12th students from August 23, 2022, according to a TIMES NOW Digital report. It has not released the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet as of now but students are advised to keep checking the official website — cbse.gov.in for the latest updates. Respective schools will also be provided with the compartment exam date sheet soon.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results DECLARED, JNV Schools Perform Best With 98.93%; Check Marks at cbse.gov.in | LIVE

CBSE will conduct the compartment exams 2022 to give students another opportunity to improve their Class 12th results. This will be conducted for the students who have been placed in the compartment category. Candidates can take the exam and improve their scores.

Also, students who were not able to qualify top 5 subjects and were declared to pass considering their marks in the 6th subject will also be eligible to appear for the compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed exam. CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2022 will be conducted on the basis of the Term 2 syllabus and forms for the same will be released in due time on cbse.gov.in.

The results for the CBSE 2022 examination for Class 10 and 12 were announced on Friday on cbse.gov.in. While 92.7 per cent students have cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 pc candidates have passed Class 10 exam. CBSE has not released the merit list this year and examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board would not declare merit lists for Class 10 and 12 exams to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students.