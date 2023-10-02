Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Chemistry Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Chemistry Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in. Check CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024: CBSE 12th Board Exam Dates Soon at cbse.gov.in; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Subject Offered

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 12 Chemistry board examination next year. CBSE Class 12 students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – .

Trending Now

CBSE has published the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the corresponding marking scheme. Aspiring can access and download these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is . In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

You may like to read

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

There are 33 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

SECTION A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

SECTION B consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

SECTION C consists of 7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

SECTION D consists of 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

All questions are compulsory. The use of log tables and calculators is not allowed.

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper(2023-24): CBSE 5Year’s Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

There are 35 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

SECTION A consists of 18 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

SECTION B consists of 7 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

SECTION C consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

SECTION D consists of 2 case- based questions carrying 4 marks each.

SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

All questions are compulsory. Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Chemistry 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

Candidates will follow all instructions given on the Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference

NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – https://www.india.com/education/ for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES