CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2024 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis by Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the English Elective, English Elective CBSE(Functional English), and English Core for the senior school certificate examination today, February 22, 2024. Check analysis here.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the English Elective, English Elective CBSE(Functional English), and English Core for the senior school certificate examination today, February 22, 2024. The CBSE class 12th English examination was conducted between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Check the English exam analysis here.

According to Vijaya Chauhan, HOD English, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, the CBSE Class 12 English Core paper was moderate. There were inference based questions in the paper which needed a thorough study of the chapters and logical reasoning. Overall the questions were from the prescribed syllabus and entirely based on the pattern of the latest Sample Paper issued by CBSE. Regarding section-wise difficulty level, section A was average, section B was simple and section C was thought provoking. The exam was not too hard or too easy, it was moderately designed with questions to analyze the student’s competency in the language. Overall the paper covered different aspects of the English language.

Meanwhile, another teacher, Priyannka Yadav from KIIT World School, Gurugram said, “All three sections in the paper were presented with an average level of difficulty, offering a well-rounded mix of textual and competency-based questions.

The paper was divided into Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A: Reading (22 marks)

Section B: Creative Writing (18 marks)

Section C: Literature (40 marks)

Section A Passages posed some challenging questions that may have required additional time. The second passage was relatively straightforward.

Section B had four questions of creative writing which included notice writing, invitation/ reply writing, letter writing, and report/ article writing. The questions were clear and sufficient hints were given.

Section C was inference-based. The RTC questions in the Literature Section followed the format outlined in the CBSE Sample Paper. Long questions in literature interlinked the narratives and poems.

The paper followed the pattern of sample paper, most of the questions in the paper were easy. The question paper comprised a well-rounded blend of knowledge, analysis, and application-oriented questions. The majority of students managed to finish the paper well in time and even had time left for revision.

Speaking of CBSE Class 12th English board examination 2024, Anil Ahlawat, CEO of MTG Learning Media said, “The discursive passage of Section-A was easily comprehensible and requires basic linguistic knowledge. The questions were rather easy. However, the second passage which is fact based is moderately tricky with questions appropriate to judge a student’s critical thinking and application skills. “Section B offered students enough choice and questions were quite easy with common topics of day-to-day occurrences. Inclusion of clues can help students in generating ideas and writing impressive solutions,” he further added.

Speaking of Section C, he said,”Literature has covered almost all chapters of the syllabus. The reference to context questions can be easily attempted with textual knowledge. The short answer types questions were moderately tough and can be attempted following the prescribed word limit. However, the long answer type questions require students to apply their understanding, critical thinking, analyzing and interpretation to attempt them.

