CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Exam 2021: The Supreme Court today observed that it was happy over the Central government’s decision to cancel the Class 12 board exams 2021 amid the pandemic, as it directed the CBSE and CICSE boards to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students within two weeks. “We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench said. Also Read - After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon

The bench then went on to clarify that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad. The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with. “This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams,” the bench observed.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

Petitioner in-person Mamta Sharma pointed out to the court that many state boards have not taken any decision on class 12 exams yet. She said that there are about 1.2 crore students in state boards and the court may direct them to take decisions.

To which, the bench observed, “You should have patience and not rush things like this. You have only asked for cancellation of board exams by CBSE and now you are saying state boards. You are asking for heavens. First, let CBSE place on record objective criteria and then we will see about other boards”.

The top court then deferred the hearing by two weeks.

On June 1, the government has decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end.