CBSE Class 12th Improvement Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the results of Class 12 improvement exams. Students who appeared for the CBSE Improvement Exam 2020 can check their results on the official CBSE portal on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 students can get their updated marksheets through 'Parinam Manjusha' integrated with Digilocker. The CBSE did not release any merit list this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

It must be noted that the last date for application for CBSE Class 10th and 12th marks verification and revaluation is Friday, July 24.

How to check CBSE Class 12th Improvement Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Result’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields

STep 4: Your result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference

Here’s how to apply for CBSE Marks Verification 2020:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE website to get detailed rules and guidelines on applying for marks verification

Step 2: Next, click on the link that reads ‘Schedule for Verification of Marks apply online’

Step 3: Alternatively, go to cbseit.in and click on ‘Apply for Verification – Class 10’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields like roll number, school code etc as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Click ‘Proceed’

Step 5: Pay the fee amount of Rs 500 per subject as applicable

Step 6: You will receive an application number, save it for future reference and further procedure regarding re-evaluation.