CBSE Class 12th Mathematics And Applied Mathematics Exam Concludes; Check Paper Analysis by Experts

CBSE conducted the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics board examination today, March 9, 2024. Check paper analysis here.

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics And Applied Mathematics

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) conducted the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Board examination today, March 9, 2024. The examination was held in a single shift. The CBSE Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Board examination 2024 was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The examination will be conducted for three hours. Check the exam paper analysis.

According to Anil Ahlawat, Director of MTG Learning Media, some tricky questions and competency-based questions made the students apply their acquired knowledge. The paper was easy to moderate. A few MCQs were tricky. It was planned in a way that those who have followed NCERT will be able to perform well. The mix of question types allowed for a comprehensive assessment of student’s knowledge and skills. The students were challenged to think creatively and apply their knowledge in innovative ways, demonstrating a higher level of understanding. This approach not only tested their mathematical skills but also fostered a more holistic learning experience.

The mix of question types allowed for a comprehensive assessment of student’s knowledge and skills. The students were challenged to think creatively and apply their knowledge in innovative ways, demonstrating a higher level of understanding. This approach not only tested their mathematical skills but also fostered a more holistic learning experience. Overall, the paper was well balanced and favoured students who had prepared diligently.

According to Ajay Pal Singh, Principal of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, the CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics paper presented a moderate challenge. While some students found it a little lengthy. The case study questions required application-based thinking, while the MCQs ranged from easy to moderate, demanding a solid grasp of the chapters and logical reasoning. All questions adhered to the prescribed syllabus. Each section posed a moderate challenge, with varying levels of difficulty. While Sections A and B were relatively easy, Section C required lengthy calculations. Sections D and E struck a balance, with direct but conceptually demanding short-answer questions and accessible long-answer questions.

Overall, the exam was moderately designed to assess students’ competency in the subject. It encompassed a diverse range of question types and topics from the syllabus. Those who had studied diligently should have been able to tackle it effectively.

