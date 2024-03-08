Home

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Examboard examination tomorrow, March 9, 2024.

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Examboard examination tomorrow, March 9, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift. The CBSE Class 12th Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Board examination 2024 will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The examination will be conducted for three hours. Check the sample paper, dress code, and important guidelines here.

CBSE Class 12th Applied Mathematics Sample Papers

According to the Class 12th Applied Mathematics Sample paper 2023-24, there are five sections A, B, C, D, and E The examination was held for 80 marks. One can check the CBSE Sample paper at https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. CBSE sample papers aid significantly in facilitating students to determine their level of readiness. Extracting insights from these papers allows students to gauge their pros and cons across various subjects. They also provide a practical model of the pacing required for every section of the question paper. Make a point to solve papers within the designated time to build efficient time management tactics.

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Exam: Important Guidelines

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

Candidates must not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, and other electronic items to the exam hall

. They are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

It is very important to use your time efficiently during the exam. Assign adequate time to each section of the question paper to ensure you finish within the time limit.

