CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted the Class 12 Physical Education Term 1 Examination. As usual, students were given 90 minutes to solve 50 questions. Candidates were given additional 20 minutes to read the question paper. The MCQ-based exam started at 11:30 AM and concluded at 1 AM

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper ‘Easy’

Speaking to a web portal, a class 12 student said that he finished the paper in 50 minutes as it was very easy. Echoing similar remarks, teachers said, "The only reason a student may not do well would be if they have not read the paper properly. The paper was easy and students should be able to score well."

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key

The TimesNow website has released the answer key prepared by experts. Students can refer to it and calculate their estimated marks.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key QP Code 075/1/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 D 16 A 31 D 46 B 2 A 17 A 32 B 47 A 3 A 18 B 33 D 48 D 4 C 19 D 34 C 49 C 5 B 20 A 35 A 50 C 6 C 21 B 36 D 51 B 7 C 22 C 37 B 52 B 8 D 23 D 38 C 53 D 9 B 24 C 39 B 54 C 10 D 25 C 40 A 55 D 11 A 26 A 41 C 56 A 12 B 27 D 42 C 57 B 13 A 28 B 43 B 58 C 14 B 29 A 44 D 59 B 15 B 30 C 45 D 60 C

(Source: Times Now)

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key QP Code 075 Series SSJ2

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer 1 D 16 B 31 A 46 C 2 D 17 A 32 B 47 D 3 D 18 B 33 C 48 B 4 C 19 D 34 C 49 C 5 A 20 A 35 B 50 D 6 B 21 D 36 B 51 D 7 C 22 B 37 B 52 B 8 D 23 A 38 D 53 A 9 C 24 C 39 B 54 C 10 B 25 A 40 B 55 A 11 B 26 C 41 C 56 A 12 * 27 C 42 A 57 C 13 C 28 A 43 D 58 C 14 C 29 D 44 C 59 C 15 C 30 B 45 C 60 D

(Source: Times Now)