CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted the Class 12 Physical Education Term 1 Examination. As usual, students were given 90 minutes to solve 50 questions. Candidates were given additional 20 minutes to read the question paper.   The MCQ-based exam started at 11:30 AM and concluded at 1 AM

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper ‘Easy’

Speaking to a web portal,  a  class 12 student said that he finished the paper in 50 minutes as it was very easy. Echoing similar remarks, teachers said, "The only reason a student may not do well would be if they have not read the paper properly. The paper was easy and students should be able to score well."

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key

The TimesNow website has released the answer key prepared by experts. Students can refer to it and calculate their estimated marks.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key QP Code 075/1/4

Q. No.AnswerQ. No.AnswerQ. No.AnswerQ. No.Answer
1D16A31D46B
2A17A32B47A
3A18B33D48D
4C19D34C49C
5B20A35A50C
6C21B36D51B
7C22C37B52B
8D23D38C53D
9B24C39B54C
10D25C40A55D
11A26A41C56A
12B27D42C57B
13A28B43B58C
14B29A44D59B
15B30C45D60C

(Source: Times Now)

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key QP Code 075 Series SSJ2

Q. No.AnswerQ. No.AnswerQ. No.AnswerQ. No.Answer
1D16B31A46C
2D17A32B47D
3D18B33C48B
4C19D34C49C
5A20A35B50D
6B21D36B51D
7C22B37B52B
8D23A38D53A
9C24C39B54C
10B25A40B55A
11B26C41C56A
12*27C42A57C
13C28A43D58C
14C29D44C59C
15C30B45C60D

(Source: Times Now)