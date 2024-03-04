Home

CBSE Class 12th Physics Board Exam Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Physics board examination today, March 4, 2024, at 1:30 PM. The CBSE Class 12th Physics Board examination 2024 was conducted between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Check the exam paper analysis here.

According to Pravindra Chaudhary, HOD- Physics, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, Section A: Objective questions (MCQ’s) were mostly tricky to test the critical thinking skills of the Student. Assertion reason questions were more analytical and understanding-based so that the student could evaluate them for truthiness.

Section B – Questions were remembering and Knowledge based.

Section C- Some Questions were direct knowledge based and rest of them were slightly tricky and application based.

Section D- This section contained case based questions which were easy evaluation based numericals that really help the student to develop critical thinking and problem solving skills. It helped students to apply the knowledge of Physics to practical scenarios.

Section E –This section had a mixture of remembering and evaluation based questions which were moderately easy.

Paper was overall slightly lengthy and can be considered on moderate to difficult levels. Numericals were not directly from the NCERT book which brings a slight disappointment to the students about the relevance of the NCERT book

In summary, the CBSE Class 12th Physics exam provided a comprehensive assessment of student’s in-depth knowledge and deeper understanding of the subject along with applying Physics concepts to real world understanding. The paper emphasized more on conceptual understanding over rote learning. CBSE’s approach of framing the Questions in a different and indirect manner will push the students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and application of Physics which will help them to prepare for competitive exams as well.

Based/Data-Based Questions (4 marks) and Section E – Long Answer Type Questions (5 Marks). However, it was mistakenly mentioned in the general instructions of the paper that Section D contains LA type questions and Section E contains Case-based questions. The paper was moderate and well-balanced. The paper adhered to the prescribed curriculum, providing a fair assessment of the students’ preparedness. Standard qualities of numerical problems were asked to test the analytical ability of students.

Section A had MCQs that required logical thinking while Assertion and Reason type questions could be found from NCERT textbook lines.

Section B and Section C had moderate level questions that required critical thinking to answer.

Section D had application-based and competency-based questions.

Section E was theoretical and conceptual that could be solved by students having in depth knowledge of the textbook.

The overall question paper was moderate, with a combination of remembering, understanding and analytical skills questions.

