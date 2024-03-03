Home

The CBSE Class 12th Physics Board examination 2024 will be held on March 4, 2024 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Check sample papers, exam day guidelines and other details here.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Dress Code, Important Guidelines

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Physics board examination tomorrow, March 4, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift. The CBSE Class 12th Physics Board examination 2024 will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The examination will be conducted for three hours. Check the sample paper, dress code, and important guidelines here.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample Papers

According to the CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample paper 2023-24, there are 33 questions in all. The examination was held for 70 marks. One can check the CBSE Sample paper at https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. CBSE sample papers aid significantly in facilitating students to determine their level of readiness. Extracting insights from these papers allows students to gauge their pros and cons across various subjects. They also provide a practical model of the pacing required for every section of the question paper. Make a point to solve papers within the designated time to build efficient time management tactics.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Exam: Important Guidelines

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

Candidates must not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, and other electronic items to the exam hall

. They are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

It is very important to use your time efficiently during the exam. Assign adequate time to each section of the question paper to ensure you finish within the time limit.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Exam: Dress Code

Private candidates must adhere to the dress code set by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Avoid wearing jewellery or anything that could make noise or cause disruption. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

