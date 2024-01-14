Home

CBSE Class 12th Practical Exams 2024 for Patrachar Vidyalaya Students Tomorrow; Important Instructions Here

The Department of Education (DoE), Delhi has released the schedule and examination timings for students of CBSE Class 12th.

CBSE Class 12th Practical Exams 2024: The Department of Education (DoE), Delhi has released the schedule and examination timings for students of CBSE Class 12th. As per the notice, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th history practical examination for students of Patrachar Vidyalaya will be conducted on Monday, January 15, 2024.

“Students of Patrachar Vidyalaya who have opted the subject 027-History in Class XIl and whose Roll Numbers are given below with this Notice, are directed to report at Patrachar Vidyalaya, Outram Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi-09 on 15.01.2024, according to time, mentioned against their Roll Numbers, “DoE in a notice said. Meanwhile, the remaining students of Patrachar Vidyalaya who have opted the subject History in Class XII and whose Roll Numbers are not listed in the notice will receive further information soon through the “www.edudel.nic.in” website under the Patrachar Vidyalaya icon through an additional notice.

CBSE Class 12th Practical Exams 2024 – Check Important Details

No student will be allowed without an original PV Card.

Students will bring their subject concerned Practical Assignments/Projects/Files & Stationary Items along with them.

All the students are further directed to visit this official website regularly and keep updated themselves regarding their CBSE Practicals.

