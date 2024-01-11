Home

CBSE Class 12th Practical Exams 2024 Postponed For Jan 11 As Pariksha Sangam’s Portal Remain Closed: Report

CBSE Class 12th Practical Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has commenced the annual practical examinations, internal and project assessments for Class 10th and 12th from January 1, 2024. However, as per the TimesNow report, several schools across the country on Thursday were forced to cancel the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) practical examination. This decision was made due to the unavailability of the CBSE Pariksha Sangam’s portal for the uploading of marks.

Various schools in Delhi NCR which are affiliated with CBSE called the class 10th and Class 12th students to reschedule the CBSE practical examination for today. The practical examinations for Class-XII will be conducted only by the external examiners appointed by the Board.

