CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to close in just 3 days; Check fee structure, mode of payment, key guidelines

CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation is underway at cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html; Check fee structure, mode of payment, and key guidelines.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/cbse-class-12th-re-evaluation-2026-cbse-verification-answer-books-re-evaluation-portal-to-close-in-just-3-days-cbse-gov-in-fee-structure-mode-of-payment-key-guidelines-aadhaar-8434370/ Copy

CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to close in just 3 days; Check fee structure, mode of payment, key guidelines(Photo Credit: IANS)

CBSE Class 12th re-evaluation 2026: The CBSE portal for verification and answer books re-evaluation is underway. In other words, the portal for applying for verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live. Students can avail facility of verification of issue(s) observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation. This facility can only be availed by the students who have obtained a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book(s).

Also Read: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to begin today; over 4 lakh students applied for scanned copies

Read more: Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed new CBSE Chairman amidst OSM controversy

According to the press release, the portal for Verification of Issues in the supplied scanned copies of answer books and Re-evaluation of answers will remain open from June 2 (Tuesday) to June 6, 2026 (Saturday) (Midnight). No offline application and request submitted after the scheduled date and time shall be accepted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBSE stated that “malicious actors” attempted to disrupt services on its re-evaluation portal through a barrage of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack that caused 1.5 million hits on the platform within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

The board said the portal is currently supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users, with over 28,000 successful submissions as of 10 pm on Tuesday. Taking to X, the board stated, “While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks.”

“The most recent being a denial-of-service (DoS) attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts of unauthorised file access,” it added.

CBSE verification & Re-evaluation Portal update The portal is currently supporting nearly 14000 concurrent users, with over 28000 successful submissions as of 10 pm today. Based on student feedback, further improvements—including extended session time limits—have been… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

“The portal is currently supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users, with over 28,000 successful submissions as of 10 pm today,” the CBSE updated on X late on Tuesday night. Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally. For verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

Fee Structure:

Rs.100/- per answer book for Verification of Issues observed in supplied scanned copies.

Rs.25/- per question for Re-evaluation.

The fee may be paid only through online modes such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking.

Verification of Issues in Scanned Copy of Answer Book:

Students may apply online for resolution of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of answer book, including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps/graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer book, or evaluation against a different set.

Multiple issues and subjects may be selected in a single application.

Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission.

Once the ‘Freeze and Proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The application shall be treated as successfully submitted only after successful payment through the online payment gateway.

Only one application for Verification of Issues is permitted.

Students may thereafter download and track the status of their application through the portal.

Re-evaluation of Answers: Key guidelines for candidates

Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be.

Students should ensure that all intended requests across subjects are included before final submission.

Once the ‘Freeze and Proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct. It may be ensured that all questions, as required, have been selected before proceeding for payment.

The application shall be considered successfully submitted only after successful online payment.

Only one application for Re-evaluation is permitted.

CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: How to apply for the CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation

First students will log on to their login account on CBSE website https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html

Once logged in, as per their choice they can select the facility or facilities they desire to apply for.

Students should note that they will be required to input their Aadhar number for login in to the portal.

Please note that the entire process for submission of requests and payment of the prescribed fee is completely online.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the schedule and submit their applications within the stipulated timeline.