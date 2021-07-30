CBSE 12th Scores Out: The wait is finally over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced Class 12 results on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can visit the aforementioned website and check their CBSE Class 12 results ASAP. Meanwhile, they must note that the CBSE official website may be down as lakhs of students will be checking their Class 12th results at once. Students can wait for a while in such a scenario before finally checking their results. Class 12th students must keep their roll numbers handy before checking their CBSE Class XII result 2021.Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Rajasthan Board to DECLARE Class 10 Results at 4 PM on rajresults.nic.in | Latest Update

Here’s the DIRECT Link to Check CBSE 12th Result 2021.

In case the website is down, students can check CBSE Class 12 result results through these alternative websites:

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to Check Board Results via DigiLocker.

Either visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

On the homepage, click on the link for that says Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required).

Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

You can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Download CBSE 12th results for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 results 2021: How to check CBSE Results 2021 on cbseresults.nic.in

Visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 12 result declared’

Submit registration number, roll number, and other log-in credentials

Your CBSE Class 12 results 2021 will now appear on the screen

Download your CBSE Class 12th marksheet. Take a printout for further reference.

How to check CBSE Class Class 12th result 2021 via Umang App?

Download the Umang App

Select CBSE from the options available

Enter your credentials- Save/ Download/ Print

How to check CBSE 12th exam result 2021 result through SMS?

Type SMS

Send it to 7738299899

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Pass Percentage/Criteria

CBSE Passing criteria— CBSE Class 12 students need at least 33 percent in each subject to be considered passed.