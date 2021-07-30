CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the class 12 results at 2 pm. The candidates were waiting for the results can now check the same on the official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The result is also available via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker. This year, 99.37 pass percentage has been recorded which is nearly 10 per cent higher than previous year’s 88.8 per cent. In 2019, it was 83.4 per cent. As many as 65,184 students have not received their results today as their result are still being processed. CBSE will announce their result on August 5.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 DECLARED: Disappointed With The Marks? Here's What You Can Do

Here are the highlights:

This year, 99.37 pass percentage has been recorded which is nearly 10 percent higher than the previous year’s 88.8 percent. In 2019, it was 83.4 percent. This year, more than 70,000 students – over 5.3% of candidates – scored above 95%, while another 1.5 lakh students scored above 90%. The CBSE will not release any merit list for Class 12th results this year. The board did not release any merit list in 2020 as the result was partially finalised using an alternative assessment scheme. A total of 6,149 students have been placed under the compartment Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KV schools performed extremely well in the examination. The school achieved a 100% pass percentage this year. With record-high pass percentage registered this year in CBSE 12th result and other state boards, the cut-offs for college admissions are likely to soar with nearly 5.3% of students scoring above 95%.

To recall, the board had earlier cancelled the CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 examinations owning to the covid-19 situation in the country. The senior secondary exam results have been declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per the board's 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their class 12, class 11 and class 10 marks.

How To check Scores:

Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the link ‘CBSE Roll Number Finder 2021’

On the next page, click on Continue

Choose Class 10 or Class 12 and enter the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, and date of birth

Then click on ‘Search Data’ to submit the information

The student’s roll number will be displayed on the screen

Note it down to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2021 online at www.cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their results on DigiLocker: