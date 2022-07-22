CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared CBSE 12th Result 2022. Students can download their CBSE 12th Result 2022 marksheet from cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 toppers list will soon be out. Girls with an overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent have once again outshined boys who secured 91.25 per cent. Students can also check CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 on DigiLocker, UMANG app by logging into their accounts. Candidates can also use an SMS service to get the CBSE 12th result. All you have to do is type relevant information such as (CBSE 12 ( roll no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to the number +917738299899.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM. Check Details Here

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.2022

On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE Board 10th result’ or ‘CBSE Board 12th result’ link.

Enter roll number, date of birth, and school number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The online CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 or CBSE 12th term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Save and keep it safe for future use.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Stay tuned to this space for live updates on CBSE 12th Result 2022 toppers list.