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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th result download link, pass percentage soon at cbseresults.nic.in; How to view

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th result download link, pass percentage soon at cbseresults.nic.in; How to view

Students can access the CBSE Class 12th results and scores at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th result download link, pass percentage soon at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in; How to view scores

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Dates News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th result 2026 anytime soon. Students can access the CBSE Class 12th results and scores at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. Going by the media reports, the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 is likely to be announced in the last week of April and the first week of May 2026.

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