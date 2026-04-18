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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th scores, pass percentage expected soon; How to view scores

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: CBSE Board Class 12th scores, pass percentage expected soon; How to view scores

Students can download the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026, once declared, at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Students can download the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Dates News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th result 2026 anytime soon. Students can access the CBSE Class 12th results and scores at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. Going by the media reports, the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 is likely to be announced in the last week of April and the first week of May 2026.

The CBSE Class 12th result can be downloaded via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG, and Official websites.

How to download CBSE 12th marksheet?

Visit the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in.

Look for the result link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as roll number, school no, admit card ID, and security pin.

Click on the Submit option.

Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen.

When was CBSE 12th marksheet released in 2025?

In 2025, CBSE announced the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results on May 13. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, up by 0.41 per cent compared to the previous year.

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