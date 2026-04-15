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CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 News: When will board announce CBSE Board 12th marksheet? How to view scores

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 News: When will board announce CBSE Board 12th marksheet? How to view scores

CBSE has not announced any date and time for the declaration of the result.

With no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12th result 2026, several media reports indicate that the CBSE Class 12th marksheet is likely to be announced between the end of April and the first week of May, 2026. Students can download the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

At present, CBSE has not announced the exact date and time of the CBSE 10th and 12th results. Students are advised not to believe in rumours. They are advised to only follow the CBSE’s official website.

CBSE Class 12th result 2026 News: When will the board announce CBSE Board 12th marksheet?

Students who have appeared for Senior School Certificate Examinations-2026 can access the CBSE 12th Results 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in, when released. The CBSE Class 12th board examination or the Senior School Certificate Examinations-2026, was held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Students must keep their CBSE admit card handy to access the result.

Along with the CBSE 12th result, the board will display the pass percentage. It is to be noted that at present, CBSE has not announced any date and time for the declaration of the result.

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The CBSE Class 12th result can be downloaded via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG, and Official websites.

How to download CBSE 12th marksheet?

Visit the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in.

Look for the result link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.

Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as roll number, school no, admit card ID, and security pin.

Click on the Submit option.

Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen.

When was CBSE 12th marksheet released in 2025?

In 2025, CBSE announced the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results on May 13. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, up by 0.41 per cent compared to the previous year.

Students can now access their results online via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and the official CBSE websites.

The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee’s roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

What is the passing marks?

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 per cent in both theory and practical papers. Students who fall short by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 download link will be active anytime soon.

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