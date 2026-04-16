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CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2026 News LIVE: CBSE Board 12th Result Download link expected soon; how to check scores at results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG App

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CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2026 News LIVE: CBSE Board 12th Result Download link expected soon; how to check scores at results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG App

CBSE Class 12th Result Download link to be active soon. Check details here.

CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2026 News LIVE: CBSE Board 12th Result Download link expected soon; how to check scores at results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG App

CBSE Class 12th Result Date 2026 News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 12 Result anytime soon. The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 download link will be available on the Board’s official websites, as well as on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms, enabling students to conveniently access their scorecards. It is to be noted that the board (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent — marginally higher than last year’s 93.66 per cent.

How many students were declared successful in CBSE Class 10th board result?

This year, a total of 24,83,479 students registered for the CBSE Class 10th board exam, of whom 24,71,777 appeared and 23,16,008 were declared successful, indicating a stable and consistent performance trend. Among the top performers, 55,368 students — around 2.24 per cent — secured 95 per cent and above marks. In addition, 2,21,574 students, or approximately 8.96 per cent of successful candidates, scored 90 per cent and above.

Has the board announced the CBSE Class 12th result date and time?

At present, the CBSE Class 12th Result date and time have not been announced yet. Students can view the CBSE 12th Results 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in, when declared. The CBSE Class 12th board examination or the Senior School Certificate Examinations-2026, was conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

The CBSE Class 12th Result will be announced on Digilocker, UMANG app, SMS, and official websites. To view CBSE Class 12th scores, a student must enter his/her CBSE roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

How to download CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the CBSE Class 12th Result download link. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details.

Your CBSE Class 12th Result will appear on the screen.

Download it and save for future reference.

Along with the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026, the board will release the overall pass percentage and the gender-wise pass percentage. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.

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